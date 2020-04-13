Yanga courting Kenyan international

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan international Musa Mohammed could be on his way to Tanzanian giants Yanga SC, Nation Sport understands.

The former Gor Mahia defender, who joined Zambian side Nkana in mid-2018, confirmed the Tanzanian side is interested in securing his services.

"They are in talks with my agent and I cannot divulge any more details at the moment. My focus at the moment is ensuring I stay fit as a professional football and at the same time ensure my family and I are safe," he told Nation Sport.

Yanga, who snapped up Ivorian hitman Gnamien Yikpe from Gor Mahia during the last transfer window, are also said to be eyeing Kariobangi Sharks duo of defensive midfielder Sven Yidah and winger Harrison Mwendwa.

The two impressed for Sharks during the SportPesa Cup in Nakuru in 2018 which Yanga took part in and the Tanzanian side has been monitoring their progress with the view of signing them.

Musa's contract at Nkana ends in June this year and he is eager for a fresh challenge. The Zambian side is also home to former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and ex-Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Duke Abuya.