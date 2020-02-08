Five-goal Mohamed sends Tumaini into Chapa Dimba final

By VICTOR OTIENO

Yasin Mohamed struck five times as Tumaini School from Makueni thrashed Moyale’s Biashara FC 7-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday, to qualify for the boys’ final of the Eastern region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament.

The students will meet Black Panthers of Meru Central in the final, which is slated for Sunday.

To qualify for the final, Black Panthers beat St Daniels from Chuka 7-6 on post-match penalties, after the two sides tied 3-3 at the end of normal time.

Tumaini School took a comfortable 2-0 at the break after Mohamed found the back of the net in the 10th and 45th minutes.

The Makueni-based side returned from the break breathing fire and Moris Kapirane stretched their lead in the 53rd minute.

But seven minutes later, Abdirahman Mustapha reduced the deficit for Biashara with a low shot. Thereafter, the Moyale based side guarded their goal area, but only for a while.

Nine minutes to time, Biashara couldn't keep Tumaini at bay any longer and danger man Mohamed scored his third goal of the match. He added the fourth in the 84th minute, before Kapirane grabbed scored his second goal of the match in the 86th minute.

Mohamed sealed Tumaini’s emphatic victory with an 89th minute strike.

“The win is not a shock to me because we have been working hard throughout. The goal is to win the title and I hope the boys will carry on with the outstanding display, so that we achieve that target tomorrow, “said Tumaini’s coach Fredrick Mbalu.

In the second boys’ semi-finals, Black Panthers had to rally from behind to force a 3-3 draw against St Daniels, before winning on post-match penalties 7-6.

Jared Owili and Ljilaito Lesuuda scored in the 20th and 23rd minutes respectively to give St Daniels an early 2-0 lead. But Dennis Murithi reduced the deficit in the 37th minute and before the dust settled, Preston Mwenda equalised for Black Panthers.

Jared Owili restored St Daniel's lead in the 65th minute, but Mwendwa levelled again for Black Panthers in the 83rd minute, forcing the match to be decided on penalties.

“I am very happy we have progressed to the final because the match was very tough. We deserve the victory because we were the better side,” said Black Panthers coach Ibrahim Babangida.

Saturday’s results

Tumaini School 7-1 Biashara FC

Black Panther 7(3) -6(3) St Daniels

FIXTURE

Sunday