'You can relieve yourself at Mbita, Nyakiamo stadiums'

Broken glass bottles, plastic carrier bags and human waste are some of the things you will find in Mbita and Nyakiamo stadiums in Homa Bay County.

The two sports grounds have literary been turned into dumping sites, and judging from the foul smell emanating from them, they have been turned into “toilets” by residents.

From a far, their condition would make you think there is a recycling plant next to the sports facilities because of huge piles of garbage in sections of the fields.

The county government has been blamed for the lack of proper waste management. Some residents are using the stadia as dumpsites.

Mbita Stadium is located in the outskirts of Mbita town in Suba North Constituency while Nyakiamo Stadium is in Sindo Town in Suba South Constituency.

Professional players avoid the fields because of their hazardous condition. Used syringes from hospitals are part of the waste dumped on the dusty field.

Only a handful of local children can be seen playing in the two field which have broken fences.

Mbita and Nyakiamo stadia do not have gates. The only features that indicate that they are sports facilities are two goal posts on opposite sides and rough race tracks that have potholes.

The playing surface is partly covered by vegetation. At times, farmers graze their livestock on the fields whenever there is no sports activity.

In the event that games are to be held in the two playing fields, spectators have to hire seats and tents to shield themselves from the scorching sun.

Other than the pavilion for spectators, there are no changing rooms for players. They change in the open.

Mbita stadium has a toilet outside its fence next to what used to be the gate. The toilet has two broken doors and a floor that is almost sinking.

The only time that the stadia were improved was during political campaigns. In 2017, Mbita Stadium was spruced up by recruits from the National Youth Service.

ACCUSED OF SIDELINING SPORTS

During the campaigns for the 2017 General Election, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto landed on the field when they opened the Sh3 billion Mbita causeway bridge.

Since then, the stadium alongside Nyakiamo have been neglected.

Because of their sorry state, major games have not been played at the facilities. Homa Bay is home to Kenya Premier League champion’s Gor Mahia. Gor Mahia was a paramount chief who hails from Ndhiwa constituency. International footballer Michael Olunga comes from Kabondo Kasipul in Homa Bay.

The county government of Homa Bay has been accused of sidelining sports.

Karate player Hesbon Ouma said the devolved unit has not given sports priority and this has contributed in part to the dilapidated stadiums.

“Homa Bay should have been the home ground for Gor Mahia because this is where the team traces its roots. A sports facility should have been named after the team,” he said.

Ouma argued that the sports department in Homa Bay should have leadership restructure that enables games to take place in the two stadiums

The same challenges have been cited by residents of Rachuonyo South who use Kosele Stadium.

Residents appealed to the county government to rehabilitate the stadium to enable them host sports tournaments.

Resident Henry Omolo said the stadium has never been rehabilitated despite numerous promises by county government and other leaders.

“Politicians have used this stadium as a campaign tool. They give promises of improving it but once they are elected they do nothing,” he said.

Former Homa Bay Governor aspirant and businessman Sammy Wakiaga accused the county government of failure to improve sports facilities in the county.

He blames corruption for the poor state of stadiums.