Youth demand voice in FKF elections

Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) youthful members say one of their own should be included in the National Executive Committee (NEC) ahead of the body's repeat elections in March.

This opinion was raised at various forums during the month-long public participation exercise of FKF's Electoral Code and could be discussed during the football body's Special General Meeting (SGM) in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The NEC is FKF's highest decision making organ consisting of president Nick Mwendwa, his Deputy Doris Petra, Chief Executive Barry Otieno and eight regional heads representing each of the country's former provinces.

And just like the Electoral code advocates for the inclusion of a women representative at the NEC, the youth now insist one of their own should also be invited to the high table.

"The youth have told us that ninety-five percent of those who play professional football are below the age of 35. So they want to be included in the NEC," explained outgoing FKF branch chairman Michael Ouma.

The Nairobi East and West public participation forums were held at the Utalii grounds and Ligi Ndogo grounds respectively.

In attendance were all sub-branch officials, club representatives, aspirants, former branch officials, referees, and former players.

Meanwhile, outgoing Nyanza NEC member Joseph Andere adds that members in the region asked for the reviewing of the application fees for the contestants vying in the forthcoming elections.

Contestants for various seats in the county and national elections will part with Sh50,000 to Sh300,000.

"Most of those in attendance were of the opinion the election fees were low and we risk attracting jokers as candidates," said Andere.

At the Coast, participants have asked for the presidential term limit to be reduced to a maximum of two-four year terms. The current constitution allows the president to serve three four-year terms.

"We might not be in a position to tackle all these issues here because some of them will require a change in the constitution. Some of them will be discussed at the AGM," explained Coast region football boss Gagriel Mghendi.

Sports Disputes Tribunal chairman John Ohaga ruled FKF's Electoral Code be subjected to public participation when he nullified football elections last month.