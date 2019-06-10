Ex- Harambee Stars tactician appointed KCB coach

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Veteran coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno is confident of transforming KCB into SportPesa Premier League title contenders.

The former Kenya international was Monday evening appointed coach of the top-flight team on a two-year deal days after submitting his resignation as Gor Mahia's assistant coach.

Zico replaces Frank Ouna, who similarly mutually agreed to leave the Bankers over the weekend, after leading the side to tenth place on 18-team league standings.

"This is a very ambitious club and the administrators want to get to the next level and challenge for titles," the experienced trainer explained.

"So we will have to work hard and maybe change a few things to achieve that. I am confident."

Now aged 50, Zico is one of the most experienced football minds in the country.

He started out as a centre back for Gor Mahia in his playing days and upon retiring switched to coaching and has since managed Sony Sugar, Posta Rangers alongside the national football team.

His standout moments at the dugout have come at K'Ogalo, where he has served as an assistant coach and head coach and managed to win several local honours including the league title and domestic cup.