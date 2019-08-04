Zetech Sparks strike Makolanders

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Anyetu Alukwe scored a brace as Zetech Sparks rallied from behind to beat relegation threatened Makolanders 3-2 in a Kenya Women’s Premier League (KWPL) match at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

Faith Atieno scored the students' other goal in a match they dominated the entire first period. The win affirmed Zetech’s seventh place on the 15-team league on 27 points, while for Makolanders, the loss left them starring at relegation, as they sit second from bottom on six points.

Hosts' Makolanders goals were scored by Mary Njoki and Tabaka Chacha.

“We deserved to win because we were the better side. The girls took to account all the instructions that I gave them, so I am very proud of them, “said Zetech coach Benard Kitolo.

Njoki gave Makolanders hopes of picking their third win of the season, when she found the back of their opponent’s net after four minutes from close range.

Instead of celebrating the goal, the host opted for an immediate start, an indication they were out to bag maximum points from the encounter.

But, Atieno drew the visitors level ten minutes later with a header that caught their opponent’s defenders and goalkeeper Akinyi Okeya unaware. It was all Zetech in the first half as the students dictated the exchanges.

Goalkeeper Okeya was forced to leave her line early and make a timely clearance before a rushing Zetech players could connect to a volley pass from midfield. Moments later, the shot-stopper again saved her side from going down from a well worked-out free-kick.

Makolanders returned in the second half stronger and would have scored an equaliser immediately, but Faridah Chapotso failed to beat goalkeeper Winnie Gwatenda in a one-on-one situation inside the box.

Alukwe capitalised on a defensive lapse by their hardworking opponents in the 54th minute to bag her brace easily, before Chacha reduce the deficit for Makolanders eleven minutes later.