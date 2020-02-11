Zico: Kenyan footballers should uphold integrity

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

KCB coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno has called on Kenyan footballers to uphold integrity and avoid match-fixing.

Fifa recently banned four players over match fixing at Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kakamega Homeboyz and this opened a Pandora’s box.

A Nation Sport special report found out that the vice is deeply-rooted in the local league with players from other teams involved as well.

Zico has now called on Kenyan footballers and stakeholders to save the face of the league by desisting from the vice.

“It is very sad if indeed this is happening in Kenyan football. It is very difficult to control this since it is an integrity issue so the footballers or anyone else that is involved, have to take the personal decision not to engage in it,” Zico told Nation Sport.

“We need to compete fairly and therefore at that persona level everyone has to do all it takes to ensure match fixing doesn’t affect our game. Just like in Athletics, we have to be clean in football and that includes not fixing games. It is sad and very unfair,” Zico lamented.

Advertisement