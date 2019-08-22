Zico basks in KCB's preseason shine

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno has expressed satisfaction with his team just a week before the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season kicks off.

The bankers continued their fine preseason form with a 2-0 win over AFC Leopards as the four-team KPL pre-season tournament entered day two on Thursday at Gems Cambridge International School, Nairobi.

Ian Motanda, who recently joined KCB from Kisumu AllStars, opened the scoring in the 10th minute before another new signing Stephen Onyango, acquired from Fortune Sacco FC where he scored 20 goals last season, finished the job with a composed finish in the 50th.

Zico, who is also the Harambee Stars assistant coach, says the preseason results are evidence they will be worthy competitors in the top-flight league.

“We had a eight-week preseason plan which was split into three stages; we started by slowly trying to get the players back in shape after the break, then went for high altitude training in Rift Valley and we are now in our final phase of playing friendly matches against top level teams. I am happy with the progress the team has made in the eight weeks and I am confident as we approach the new season,” Zico told Nation Sports at GMS Cambridge International School.

“The results have been impressive and the players are doing their best in training and build-up matches. We have been very categorical since we began preparing for the new season that we are in KPL to compete and not just as mere participants," he underlined.

Despite the loss, AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo remains optimistic of his team’s chances this season. “We are fine-tuning for the season and these friendly matches help us identify weaknesses that need to be fixed. I am very confident that we will do better than last season,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mathare United - who lost to KCB 4-2 on Wednesday - were given another hiding after Wazito thrashed them 4-0 in the second match at the same venue.

Derrick Onyango and Derrick Otanga scored a brace each while the Slum Boys got a consolation through new signing Daniel Lual from South Sudan.

Former Tusker and Kariobangi Sharks winger Matthew Tayo Odongo and Ali Abondo featured for Wazito.

