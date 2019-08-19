'Two jobs, no worries,' Zico embraces Harambee Stars role

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

New Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) FC coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno has trained his sights on challenging for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League title.

The 51-year-old has also vowed to do his best to ensure Harambee Stars qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in his other day-job as the national team's assistant coach.

In what represents a double blessing, Zico - as he is popularly referred to in local football circles - was on Monday unveiled as KCB coach at the club's training ground in Ruaraka by club president Paul Russo and Chief Executive Azu Agola.

He moves to the bankers after two seasons as Gor Mahia's assistant coach and replaces Frank Ouna who left at the end of last season.

On Tuesday morning, the experienced Zico will officially be presented to the public as Harambee Stars assistant coach by Football Kenya Federation at their headquarters, Kandanda House in Kasarani. He will deputize Francis Kimanzi.

Speaking to Nation Sport at his unveiling, Zico stressed that doubling in these two roles will be no major challenge. And for good measure, he cited the Democratic Republic of Congo's national football team as an example.

"My friend Florent Ibenge has been winning titles both as coach of TP Mazembe and the Black Leopards," said Zico.

"His assistant with the national team is Mwinyi Zahera is also a successful coach at Yanga (in Tanzania). It's possible to do these two jobs at the same time and still win. After all, the league games will not be played during the international break (when national teams are active). If need be, I have an able assistant who will hold brief at club level," he added in mitigation.

KCB finished tenth in the top-flight league last season and Russo assured the club's supporters things will be better this season.

"We are proud to get Zico. He is a top coach and professional as well and that's why everybody wants to work with him. I have no doubts he will lead this talented team to at least a top-three finish in the league this season," said Russo.

KCB have also unveiled nine new players namely Harambee Stars midfielder Dennis Odhiambo and striker Steven Waruru who have both joined from Sofapaka.

Other new signings are Enock Agwanda (from Sony Sugar), Pascal Ogweno (Gor Mahia), Moses Odhiambo and Ian Motanda (Kisumu All Stars), Reagan Okwiri (Busia Olympic), goalkeeper Allan Owiny from Mathare United and Steven Ogolla who was unattached.

Meanwhile, former Nzoia Sugar coach Godfrey Oduor is Zico's assistant at KCB, with Charles Oduor, Samuel Macharia, Michael Oyando and Collins Kiama also forming part of the team's technical bench.