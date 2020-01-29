Zims appoint ex-Gor, Leopards coach

Logarusic is not new to African football. He joined Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in 2012 after a short stint with Ghanaian side Ashanti Gold. He parted ways with the club in 2013 and headed to Simba SC in Tanzania where, again, he stayed for just a season. He returned to Kenya in 2015 to coach AFC Leopards but did not last at the den as he was again on the road, this time heading to Angola to join Inter Clubbe as an assistant coach. He later returned to Ghana to join Asante Kotoko before heading to Sudan in 2017.