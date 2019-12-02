alexa Zimbabwe thrash Kenya in Copa Africa opener - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Zimbabwe thrash Kenya in Copa Africa opener

Monday December 2 2019

Kenya's Ali Kamalu (centre) vies with Zimbabwe's Bekezeli Mpofu (right) and Steven Chetikobo during their Copa Coca Cola Under-16 Africa Cup match at M-Pesa Foundation academy in Kiambu County on December 2, 2019. Zimbabwe won 3-1. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Kenya's Ali Kamalu (centre) vies with Zimbabwe's Bekezeli Mpofu (right) and Steven Chetikobo during their Copa Coca Cola Under-16 Africa Cup match at M-Pesa Foundation academy in Kiambu County on December 2, 2019. Zimbabwe won 3-1. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Zimbabwe's Luke Musikiri helped himself to a hat-trick in the 30th, 51st and 58th minutes respectively as Mwinyi Nassoro scored the consolation for Kenya
  • Kenya coach Daniel Lenjo said his charges struggled to master the water-logged pitch
  • Zimbabwe coach Mathias Mauto was elated at beating the champions at their backyard
Advertisement
 
LOKEDER NATIOM
By LOKEDER NATIOM
More by this Author

Defending champions Kenya Monday suffered a 3-1 loss in their opening Copa Coca Cola Under-16 Africa Cup match against Zimbabwe at the M-Pesa Foundation Academy in Thika.

Zimbabwe's Luke Musikiri helped himself to a hat-trick in the 30th, 51st and 58th minutes respectively as Mwinyi Nassoro scored the consolation for Kenya, whose players are drawn from Serani High School, in the 35th minute.

Kenya coach Daniel Lenjo said his charges struggled to master the water-logged pitch.

"We had a poor start due to the wet pitch but we will definitely do better in the next match," said Lenjo.

Zimbabwe coach Mathias Mauto was elated at beating the champions at their backyard.

"The team was under a lot of pressure since they were playing against the champions and hosts, that motivated them to play better," said Mauto.

Also Read

Advertisement

In the second half, Kenya made a double change in the 41st minute introducing Fredrick Onyango for Kamalu Ali while Juma Shaban replaced Mwinyi. Zimbabwe sent Dylan Gumbe in the fray for Perezio Aresio in the 49th minute.

In the 51st minute, Zimbabwe doubled their lead through Musikiri who completed his hat-trick seven minutes later.

Kenya next play Mozambique in a bid to qualify for Wednesday's quarter-finals. Kenya is in Pool 'A' with Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Advertisement