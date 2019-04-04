Zoo, Sharks share spoils in mid-morning tie

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kariobangi Sharks and Zoo Kericho settled for a one-all draw in the first of a triple-header SportPesa Premier League outing at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Thursday.

Last season's league MVP and top scorer Eric Kapaito gave Sharks the lead on 20 minutes before Kevin Omondi drew Zoo level 11 minutes later.

Kapaito, who has been sidelined for long spells this season through injury, headed home fellow Kenya international Patillah Omotto's free kick for the opening goal of the game.

Zoo retaliated following the setback and when Brian Bwire did well to parry a Danson Chetambe free-kick, Kevin Omondi reacted quickest to bundle home the rebound.

A more composed Kapaito would have scored the winner for Sharks, but his goal bound-shot late on came off the upright, as Sharks remained seventh on the standings.