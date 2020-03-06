Zoo, Sofapaka share spoils in Kericho

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Zoo FC picked a crucial point against Sofapaka in a goalless draw in a Kenyan Premier League match at Green Stadium in Kericho on Friday.

Herman Iswekha’s Zoo had been on the receiving end against Batoto ba Mungu in their last three meetings coming into this fixture.

However, Zoo will count themselves lucky to have escaped with a point after surviving several scares from Jedinak Nana, Kepha Aswani, Sebastine Sunday and Ronald Okoth.

Striker Okoth, who came on for Aswani after the hour, was unlucky as his two goals in the dying minutes were ruled out for offside.

Zoo’s best chance of the game came just before Sofapaka replaced Aswani, when Wilson Anekeya delivered a sublime cross on the right flank only for Kepha Ondati’s header to hit the woodwork.

The 2009 league champions Sofapaka, who entertain high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz next, stay in position eight after amassing 31 points from 23 matches.

