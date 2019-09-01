Zoo cage Chemelil in Kericho

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Hosts Zoo Kericho started their KPL season on a positive note as they edged Chemelil Sugar 3-1 at the Green Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, the home side opened the scoring in the 55th minute courtesy of Kepha Ondati and Derrick Anami doubled the lead in the 71st minute.

Rashid Athman reduced the deficit for the Sugar Millers, but substitute Newton Ondari finished the job with a calm finish in the 79th minute.

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha lauded the boys saying they did well; “We had a good pre-season and have added several good players into the squad. Chemelil is always a tough opponent for us and I am happy the boys did their best and we got the maximum points.”

Zoo survived relegation by a whisker last season as they finished 15th, but Herman is optimistic things will be different this time.

“We have a good team this season. The morale and unity is very high and I am optimistic we will do well this season," he said.

Advertisement ​