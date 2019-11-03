Zoo cage Sharks in Nakuru

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Zoo FC ended their six-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

Norman Werunga scored the lone goal in the 38th minute through a sublime freekick from the edge of the box.

“This win is a big morale booster for us since we have not recorded a win in our past six matches,” said Zoo coach Herman Iswekha.

His opposite number William Muluya shunned the post-match interview.

“I have scored thrice but this goal against Kariobangi Sharks is the sweetest so far,” said an elated Werunga.

Inspired by Werunga's goal, Zoo intensified their search for a second and in the 43rd minute Derrick Anami controlled well inside the box but fired wide.

Zoo should have doubled their lead two minutes after the break but Keluwe Oduor shot straight at Oyemba.

Iswekha made two changes introducing Brian Asewe and Summy Golola for the injured Dominic Kiprono and Anami respectively.

Muluya replied by resting Sven Yidah, Eric Kapaito and Shaphan Oyugi for Harrison Mwendwa, Kevinton Michika and James Mazembe respectively.

These changes brought life to Kariobangi Sharks' attack and in the 54th minute Sydney Lokale tested Vincent Misikhu with a rising shot that was parried for a fruitless corner.