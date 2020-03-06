Zoo host Sofapaka as race for survival hots up

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Relegation-threatened Zoo FC will be seeking to cage Sofapaka and end their winless run of 10 matches when the two sides clash in the Kenyan Premier League at the Green Stadium in Kericho on Friday.

Fourteenth-ranked Zoo, who are just six points above the relegation zone, entertain the 2009 champions in the only league match lined up on the day.

Coach Herman Iswekha’s side has not beaten the Batoto ba Mungu in seven matches since gaining promotion in 2017 with their best result being a goalless draw in October 2018.

Iswekha has admitted his boys face a daunting task to turn the tide, but remains positive.

“We have prepared well for this fixture. It’s a tough game, but very crucial for us. We are under pressure because we have gone 10 matches without a win. Nzoia Sugar, Kisumu All Stars and Chemelil Sugar, who are below us, are also not far away from us in terms of points. We didn’t play well in our last match (against Wazito), but I believe we will get a good result against Sofapaka,” he said.

Iswekha was furious last weekend when Zoo lost 4-1 to Wazito at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos where he blamed refereeing decisions and a howler from his goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu for the loss, which was Zoo’s fourth in a row.

In that match, Dennis Ng’ang’a, Mungai Kiongera, Augustine Otu and Joe Waithira netted for Wazito, while Collins Neto got the consolation goal for Zoo.

“Wazito’s second and third goals were scored from an offside position. Kiongera was offside, while Otu scored his goal after getting a pass from (Whyvonne) Isuza who was offside,” said Iswekha.