Zoo part ways with six players
Saturday January 4 2020
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Zoo FC has parted ways with six players in the ongoing mid-season transfer window.
Sammy Sindani, Dennis Otieno, Norman Werunga, Martin Elung’at, Japheth Amakanji and Kelvin Oduor have left the club.
“The club has parted ways with Sammy Sindani, Dennis Otieno, Norman Werunga, Martin Elung’at and Japheth Amakanji. Sammy who had 6 months left in his contract has been released so has Norman and Japheth who both had longer contracts. Dennis’ and Martin’s contacts have ended and have not been renewed. Kelvin Oduor’s contract with us recently lapsed too and has not been renewed. We wish them well in their future endeavours and thank them for their service,” the club posted on its official Facebook page.
A reliable source revealed to Nation Sport that the club is eager to promote young players from its youth team as they reorganize and plan for a better performance during the second leg.
The club is currently 12th on the log with 13 points having played 14 matches. They face AFC Leopards at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday afternoon.