Zoo part ways with six players

“The club has parted ways with Sammy Sindani, Dennis Otieno, Norman Werunga, Martin Elung’at and Japheth Amakanji. Sammy who had 6 months left in his contract has been released so has Norman and Japheth who both had longer contracts. Dennis’ and Martin’s contacts have ended and have not been renewed. Kelvin Oduor’s contract with us recently lapsed too and has not been renewed. We wish them well in their future endeavours and thank them for their service,” the club posted on its official Facebook page.