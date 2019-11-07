alexa Ex-Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne lands new job - Daily Nation
Ex-Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne lands new job

Thursday November 7 2019

Kenya's coach Sebastien Migne watches their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match against Senegal at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 1, 2019. Migne was on November 7 appointed as the new Equatorial Guinea coach. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI |

Kenya's coach Sebastien Migne watches their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match against Senegal at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 1, 2019. Migne was on November 7 appointed as the new Equatorial Guinea coach. PHOTO | KHALED DESOUKI | AFP

In Summary

  • He replaces Angel Lopez who resigned in September.
Former Harambee Stars tactician Sebastien Migne is the new Equatorial Guinea coach.

The 46-year-old Frenchman guided Kenya to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after a 15-year absence but was sacked thereafter, his assistant Francis Kimanzi taking his place.

He replaces Angel Lopez who resigned in September.

The coach took to his official Facebook page to announce the development.

“New mission, new country, new challenge. Official, I’m the new coach of Equatorial Guinea,” he posted.

Migne has been living in Kenya with his family since his sacking but travelled to Equatorial Guinea recently and was unveiled as the new coach earlier on Thursday.

