Robert Muthomi saga: FKF launch investigations

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) yesterday confirmed that they have opened proceedings against its Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi who is knee deep in a transfer saga involving Sofapaka striker John Avire.

At the same time, questions have been raised about the origin of Muthomi’s letter that he allegedly wrote to the Egyptian embassy in Nairobi on July 12, asking the mission to process the player’s visa to allow him travel to Cairo to watch the remaining Africa Cup of Nations matches as “a fan”.

The letter is believed to have been leaked by someone within the federation, a matter that has created quiet tension within the FKF secretariat.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, FKF said that: “We wish to state that we have received a complaint from Sofapaka FC, in regard to striker John Avire’s intended move to an undisclosed club in Egypt, despite having a valid contract with the Kenyan Premier League club.

“Further, we have also noted with great concern, allegations therein touching on the office of the FKF CEO Mr. Robert Muthomi, in regard to the purported move and have since launched internal investigations to look into the same, with a view of ensuring there is justice and fairness for all.

“Any person found culpable will be held responsible, in accordance with the FKF disciplinary code,” it read in part.

Related Stories Sofapaka accuse top FKF official of 'conmanship'

This statement came shortly after a similar one from Muthomi who vehemently denied the allegations being levelled against him.