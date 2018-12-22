By DAVID KWALIMWA

KCB picked up their first point of the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League season after they held Bandari to a one-all draw at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Saturday.

Bandari were the first on the scorer’s board after 22 minutes after Congolese defender Felly Mulumba nodded home William Wadri’s corner kick. The Bankers restored parity on the hour mark after Clinton Kisiavuki’s low strike beat a diving Farouk Shikalo in Bandari’s goal.

A satisfied KCB coach Frank Ouna said that his team is still work in progress. "We have endured a tough start this season even though we played well in the two matches that we lost. My players needed that breakthrough and some luck to make the difference,” he said.

KCB played with intent despite conceding an early goal. Simon Abuko and Bolton Omwenga kept the Dockers backline busy with their long range efforts easily dealt with by Shikalo.

The Bankers lost their first match 1-0 against Kakamega Homeboyz before falling 3-1 to Ulinzi Stars in their second game. They play Tusker on December 29 at Ruaraka Grounds.