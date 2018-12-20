Kenyan coaches to train at top EPL sides

By VICTOR RABALLA

Ten coaches will next year have an opportunity to train at three English Premier League football clubs in an initiative sponsored by SportPesa, in collaboration with Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The selected coaches will be attached at Arsenal, Everton and Hull City for their training.

FKF chief executive Robert Muthomi said that the successful candidates will be picked from about 50 coaches who will be trained across the federation’s 10 branches.

Muthomi revealed that the federation is working on details on how to roll out the inaugural project as they seek to improve football standards in the country. Out of the 50 coaches that will undergo the training, ten slots will be reserved for women in a bid to raise the number of women footballers and administrators in the country.

The FKF chief executive was speaking at the closing ceremony of women football development seminar at Pinecone Hotel, Kisumu.

This was the second seminar on women football development programme after it kicked off in Mombasa in November. World football governing body, FIFA, has pumped in Sh100 million in the project that aims at training women footballers, referees and administrators.