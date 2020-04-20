By AGNES MAKHANDIA

A second surgery on her right knee last month has delayed the much awaited return of former dependable Harambee Starlets defender Irene Ogutu.

Ogutu, who was part of the Kenya women's team that featured in the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon, had undergone surgery last year in the same knee after picking the injury during a friendly match between Starlets and her club Oserian, that features in the women’s Premier League.

The Starlets exited the African women's showpiece football event, won by Nigeria, without registering any victory.

Ogutu, who formed a good partnership with team captain Dorcas Shikobe, bemoaned the development saying she was ready to make a comeback this year not only for her club Oserian but also the national team.

"I have been out of action for two years. I was hoping to make a comeback this year but I guess I will have to wait a little bit longer, and it hurts .

"I believe I still have a lot to offer but we will see what happens after I have recovered. I know a lot of talents keep emerging and that in a way creates the much needed competition for the slots in the national team which is good for the growth of the game,” observed the Ahero Girls Secondary School alumnus.

Ogutu said after undergoing her first surgery early last year, she begun light training but she would still feel some pain on the knee.

“I went to Kijabe hospital did some x-rays and I was told the first surgery was not successful. I went under the knife again last month and I hope this time it is for good,” said the 30-year-old.

Ogutu was part of the Starlets team that finished second behind winners Tanzania in the 2016 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's Championship in Uganda. Starlets, lost 2-1 to Tanzania.