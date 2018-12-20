Senator Malala Super Cup finals set for Eregi

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Eight teams have already qualified for Senator Malala Super Cup football finals set for Eregi Teachers Training College in Ikolomani, Kakamega County.

The eight teams won their sub-county championships while four sub-counties are yet to decide their representatives to the annual tournament with Sh1 milion top prize. The tournament is sponsored by Kakamega county senator Cleophas Malala and betting firm, Sportpesa.

The finals will be played from December 27 to 30 in Eregi with the winners pocketing Sh 1 million as runners up will walk away with Sh700,000. Third placed team will go home Sh500,000 richer while the fourth team will take home Sh250,000.

Kona Rangers will represent Likuyani sub-county, Lugusi High FC will fly the Malava sub county flag while Lirhembe Arsenal will be at the finals on behalf of Ikolomani sub-county.

Other teams that have qualified are Maroon Commandos (Khwisero), Isongo FC (Mumias East), Panpaper (Lugari), Ingotse (Navakholo) and Harambee United from Matungu.

The tournament coordinator Margaret Nechesa said all teams taking part at the sub-county finals get awarded with a set of playing jerseys.

“The tournament has attracted a total of 480 teams from across 60 wards in Kakamega county. The senator will host the sub county winners in Eregi for the finals,” she said.