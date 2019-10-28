28 pros jet out for Entebbe Open tourney

By LARRY NGALA

Twenty-eight Kenyan professional golfers left the country on Monday evening for Uganda, for the fourth leg of the Safari Tour.

They will take part in the Entebbe Open, whose first round is set for Wednesday at the Entebbe Golf Club course.

They will be joining 21 Ugandan professionals and one each from Zimbabwe and Senegal. Safari Tour’s Vincent Wang’ombe, who arrived in Entebbe Monday afternoon, said 54 players have registered for the tournament though registration deadline was 5pm.

“I have just arrived in Entebbe. I can confirm that 54 players have already signed up, the majority of them being Kenyan pros. The deadline is at 5pm,” said Wang’ombe.

Leading the strong Kenyan contingent is 2018 Uganda Open champion Dismas Indiza of Mumias Golf Club, the winner of the third leg of the Safari Tour held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club two weeks ago Tony Omuli of Golf Park and Royal Nairobi’s Erick Ooko. Ooko lost to Omuli in a play-off.

“I am leaving this evening for the practice round on Tuesday before the first round. I intend to stay in Uganda for the Serena Open from November 6, then I fly to Lilongwe for the Malawi Open,” said Ooko.

He said that he has been working on his driving and short game since the third leg at Royal.

Missing in the Kenyan list, however, is Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club pro Rizwan Charania who is currently tied with Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige at the top of the points table in the “Road to Magical Kenya Open 2020’’ Order of Merit with 166.6 points.

However, Ngige is among the players heading to Entebbe and so is Muthaiga’s Greg Snow who missed the third leg as he was away in South Africa for the Sunshine Tour.