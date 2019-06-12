36 pros tee off at Road to Karen finale

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Fresh from the Crown Paints Pro Invitational at Muthaiga Golf Club over the weekend, action in the local golf scene now shifts to Royal Nairobi Golf Club for the fourth and final leg of the KCB Road to Karen Masters Golf series, whose opening round is set for Wednesday morning from 11.30am.

According to the first and second rounds draw released by the captain of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), John Wangai, a total of 36 pros will be in action in the 54-hole event where at the end, 20 professionals will be selection to play in the Sunshine Tour sanctioned KCB Karen Masters.

At stake this week will be Sh640,000 from which the winner will take home Sh110,000.

Leading the field will be Simon Ngige, who won the Crown Paints Invitational, while challenging Ngige will be Wangai, who has won two of the four events the pros were included the five-events series courtesy of KCB.

Other players will be local pros Erick Ooko, Hesbon Kubwa, and the PGK chairman Charan Thethy.

Golf Park's David Wakhu, who won the second leg of the series at Nakuru Golf Club, did not play well in the Crown Paints event, though he is still capable of making a double if he has recovered from a shoulder pro, while also going for the top prize and a place in the Karen Masters will be Jacob Okello of Golf Park, Windsor's David Opati, Riz Charania and Mumias Golf Club's Dismas Indiza.

The second round of the event will take place on Thursday followed by the third and final round on Friday.