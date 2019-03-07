Amateur champion Njoroge man to watch

By LARRY NGALA

In-form Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion Samuel Njoroge of Railway Golf Club, is the man to beat again this weekend as Kenya’s elite amateur golfers converge on the par 72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club course for this year’s Windsor Classic.

Njoroge is fresh from his two shots victory in the 67th edition of the annual Sigona Bowl last weekend.

The Sigona Bowl, usually the season opener in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC), was postponed from January to last weekend, but that was no problem for Njoroge who posted rounds of 71 and 72 on day one.

Despite a high 75 in the third and final round, his three rounds total of 218 gross was still two shots better than Limuru Country Club’s Francis Kimani’s 220.

This was Njoroge’s second victory this season having won the Mt Kenya Championship in Nyeri where he shot rounds of 68 and 72 to also win by two shots this time from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Simon Njogu.

Njoroge, however, missed the Muthaiga Open as he was away in Doha, Qatar for the Qatar Amateur Open. In his absence, Simon Njogu posted a three rounds total of 218 to win by six shots from home player Mutahi Kibugu.

Currently preparing for next week’s Magical Kenya Open, Njoroge will besides Njogu, face other challengers the likes of Nyali’s Daniel Nduva, Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi and Mike Kisia, and 18-year-old Mutahi Kibugu.

All of these players are also using this weekend’s event as a final tune-up for the European Tour’s Magical Kenya Open. The Windsor Classic has, however, attracted other leading amateur golfers in the country who will be chasing KAGC series points as well as the World Amateur Rankings.

These include Vet Lab’s Robinson Owiti, who finished in fifth place at Sigona, just a shot adrift of Nduva and Mudanyi, who tied for third on 221. Others are Vet Lab’s Isaiah Otuke, Railway’s George Felix and Limuru’s Paul Muchangi, Nyali’s Mathew Wahome, Ruiru’s Ben Omondi, Jay Sandhu of Royal Nairobi and home player Taimur Malik.

The first round is set for 7.08am, to be followed by the second round from noon. The third and final round will take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fresh from staging the Captain’s Prize, Ruiru Sports Club will this weekend host the Lady Captain’s tournament that has attracted a field of 200 golfers.

Besides home players, the event has drawn entries from other clubs across the country. It is sponsored by, among others, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA, Forever Living and Trident Insurance.

During last weekend’s Captain’s Prize that attracted a record field of 280 players, Patrick Miitii and Jane Mwaura topped the prize lists in the men and ladies category and will be among the players to watch on Saturday.

“We are in for another very exciting weekend of golf. The course is playing well and we have made plans to ease flow. We promise a superb experience for the golfers,” said outgoing lady captain Veronica Mwaura.

Mary Muthoni, who was the Vice Lady Captain, takes over the mantle at the Thika Road-based outfit. Dozens of prizes are lined up for golfers in over 30 categories.