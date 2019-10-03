Amateur golf series shifts to Kericho

By LARRY NGALA

The hunt for points in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series shifts to Kericho this weekend for the annual Tea Fields Trophy tournament which has attracted a field of 62 players.

However, those travelling to the tea growing county will not include the Mauritius bound national team players who will remain in Nairobi to continue with their training.

In their absence, the top-ranked player in action in Kericho will be two-time champion William Odera, formerly of Kericho and now based at Golf Park in Nairobi.

Playing off scratch, Odera won the Tea Fields Trophy in 2012 and 2014 and having started his golfing career there, he will certainly be the player to beat.

“I am the lowest ranked player this weekend and Kericho Golf Club being my mother club, I will be going for nothing short of a victory. I know the course very well and all I need is a practice round tomorrow," said Odera.

BIEGON IN ACTION

Also chasing for some points this weekend at the ever-green par 71 Kericho course will be home players David Biegon, Victor Maiyo, and Edward Masiga, Eldoret’s Aaron Kitur, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah, Vet Lab’s Steve Orinda and Kisii Sports Club’s George Kariuki. Teeing off for the first round is set for 8.30am with the second round scheduled for Sunday.

In Nairobi, Vet Lab Sports Club will host the Muringo Mureithi Memorial trophy while at Kenya Railway Golf Club over 100 players were drawn for the K.K. Golf Day being sponsored by a Karen golfer Kingori Kariuki.

Action also continues at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course, venue for the Mwangi Kiunjuri Golf Day.