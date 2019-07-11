Amateurs take race for points to Limuru

By LARRY NGALA

Kenya’s elite amateur golfers return to the local scene where the hunt for Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) and World Amateur Ranking points goes to Limuru Country Club, for this year’s Limuru Open and Brackenhurst Cup.

This weekend’s tournament, a 54-hole event which comes exactly a week after the Victoria Cup between Kenya and Uganda where Kenya went down by two points to hosts Uganda, has attracted a field of 67 players. Leading the field in hunt for the Limuru Open trophy and the KAGC and World Amateur Ranking points, will be defending champion Robinson Owiti of Vet Lab.

During last year’s tournament, Owiti, one of the national team players who were in Uganda for the Victoria Cup, fired four over par 76 in the final round for a total of 222, beating home player Paul Muchangi and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge by two shots.

Both Muchangi, who is the current Kenya Amateur Match Play champion, and 2018 Golfer of the Year Njoroge, will be in action at Limuru and so will be two former match play champions Daniel Nduva of Nyali and Golf Park’s William Odera.

Nduva has not been in his best form lately and that was evidence during the Karen Masters and the Victoria Cup. He is however an experienced player capable of turning the tables against the champion Owiti and the others.

Home player Muchangi is also yet to display his usual fireworks since winning the match play title at home against William Odera. Though being at home, Muchangi will definitely be one of the leading contenders.

The Great Rift Valley Resort’s Simon Njogu was the only amateur to make cut at the Karen Masters, and is also drawn at Limuru and so are a number of juniors namely Mutahi Kibugu, his brother Njoroge Kibugu, Taimur Malik and Zubair Khan all from Muthaiga and Royal Nairobi’s Korby Gatiramu and Njogu Kungu.

And while the leading amateurs will be in Limuru, back at Ruiru Sports Club, the par-72 course will host the 18th edition of the annual Polycap Igathe golf tournament.

The event which also doubles as the July Mug, is sponsored by former Nairobi County deputy governor Polycap Igathe who is currently the managing director of Equity Bank.

One of the biggest events on the club’s annual calendar, this year the tournament has attracted a field of 200 players though club captain Peter Mwaura is expecting more players through post entries.

“This is the 18th year of my sponsorship to the Ruiru July Mug which started and has remained a warm social networking event. It was my way of connecting with my hometown Ruiru 145. It’s a beautiful event for professionals and businessmen to relax and enjoy a day out," said Igathe.

The event has attracted some leading players including Anthony Kamau, Wilfred Mwaura, lady golfers Irene Wamoro and Veronica Mwaura.