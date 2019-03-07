Another boost for Kenya Open as KBL pours Sh40 million

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), which has been supporting the Kenya Open for many years, including being title sponsor several times, on Thursday announced a Sh40 million sponsorship towards the 2019 competition to be held at Karen Country Club next week.

This sponsorship now secures them the role and rights of being the official alcohol beverages partner for the tournament.

KBL also secured a long-term partnership with the Kenya Open Golf Limited, the event organisers of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, for an additional three years.

The company’s Managing Director, Jane Karuku noted that the decision was founded on the fact that the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship remains a long-term strategic partner for the organisation.

“The Kenya Open is a perfect fit for Johnnie Walker, as it offers us a perfect platform to connect with our premium consumers. This sponsorship goes to show our commitment as a company in supporting sports in the country," Karuku said.

Speaking after presenting the sponsorship cheque of Sh40 million to Kenya Open Golf Limited Finance Director Joe Wangai, Karuku, said through its Johnnie Walker product range, KBL will provide a memorable experience to both the fans and players.

“Everyone at this year’s Kenya Open should expect world class entertainment and a great experience, courtesy of the Johnnie Walker brand," added Karuku.

She lauded the KOGL for making sure the Open achieves a European Tour Status.

“I would like to congratulate the Kenya Open Golf Limited on the tournament’s promotion to the main European Tour, your efforts to consistently achieve and maintain world-class standards have made the Kenya Open Golf what it is, more than 50 years later.”

Wangai expressed KOGL’s delight in having KBL on board for this year’s tournament.

“We are happy to once again welcome the Kenya Breweries Limited on board, through the Johnnie Walker brand as the official alcoholic beverage partner. It is through such partners that we can host a successful Kenya Open," said Wangai.

He said the organising committee had taken deliberate steps to ensure that the fans have a great time at Karen, where he said the access to the golf course will be through the village area and with partners like KBL on board, fans are assured of a great experience.