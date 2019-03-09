Barclays support six Kenyan pros at Open

By LARRY NGALA

Besides sponsoring this year’s Magical Kenya Open to the tune of Sh75 million, Barclays Bank Kenya — now part of the Absa Group — will support six Kenyan professionals and the country’s top amateur during the Open scheduled for next Thursday at the Karen Country Club.

Barclays are giving each of the players Sh100,000 to enable them pay entry fees and other expenses like caddy-fee and local transport to and from Karen.

This is a big relief for them as those are some of the issues which make some of them play poorly during the Open and other international events.

The six pros are John Wangai of Sigona, Tony Omulli (Golf Park), Erick Ooko (Royal Nairobi), Justus Madoya (Great Rift Valley Golf Resort) and Riz Charania and David Opati (Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club).

They are among the 12 Kenyan pros who qualified to play in the Kenya Open this year. In addition, the bank will reward Sh50,000 to any of the six players who will make the cut during the second round, and a further bonus of Sh50,000 if they make a top 20 finish. Speaking of the sponsorship, Barclays Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori challenged the six players to fly the Kenyan flag high during the four-day tournament that will be broadcast live worldwide.

“This year the Open will provide one of the greatest challenges many of our Kenyan pros have ever faced in recent years as each one of them will be debuting on the European Tour, we commend them for making it this far and wish them luck in the week ahead,” said Awori.