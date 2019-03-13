BetLion releases odds on Kenya Open

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

BetLion on Wednesday released the odds for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament that gets underway at the Karen Country Club from Thursday to Sunday.

The main motivator behind pricing the tournament was in appreciation of how Kenyans love their sport; and what better way than the chance to make some money as they get entertained.

South African Justin Hardin has been primed as favourite to win the tourney with odds of 12.00. Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow and Mike Kisia are leading the pack for Kenya with a healthy 501.00 odds.

BetLion’s David Wakhu is priced at 751.00 for tournament winner and 251.00 as first round leader.

“As BetLion, we love sport and are always dynamic enough to price up whatever sport our customers enjoy,” observed Spencer Okach, Managing Director BetLion.