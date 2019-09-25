Big field in for KPA golf series

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Friday will be a big day at the Karen Country Club as the par 72 course hosts this year’s Nairobi Edition of the annual Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf series.

The KPA event returns to Karen after a long absence, having been rotating between Muthaiga, Royal and Vet Lab, with Muthaiga having hosted the event over four times.

This Friday’s event is the second in the KPA golf calendar, the first one having been staged in Machakos in February.

Like the first leg at Machakos, KPA has invited a number of its customers and other stakeholders in what promises to be a thrilling day.

It will be an opportunity for the KPA management to update its customers on the various services the port offers.

A large field of 200 golfers drawn from clubs like Machakos, Muthaiga, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Kenya Air Force, Royal Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyali, Kenya Railway Golf Club and hosts Karen will battle it out for an array of prizes being offered in the various categories.

Advertisement

Among those drawn are two Members of Parliament, Caleb Kositany of Soi, and Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who is a great supporter of the KPA golf series.

Besides Karen, Royal Nairobi Golf Club has entered the largest contingent which includes Kenya Golf Union (KGU) vice chairman Ben Omuodo, who will lead the four ball team of Morris Njue, David Komen and former Royal chairman Odongo M’Okeyo.

Other Royal players will be Robert Nyanchoga, Paul Ichangi, Jack Okuku and Joseah Kogo. From Machakos will be its chairman Swarn Singh, who will be in the team of Ben Mungata, Tim Ruhiu, and club pro John Kiondo.

From Nyali, will be club chairman Jon Stokes, lady captain Susan Stokes, who are drawn with Royal Nairobi’s Ben Handa and Millicent Mello.

Going for the staff prize will be Charles Odoo, Yobesh Oyaro, Japheth Obonyo and Fiona Mbandi among others.

Of the hosts, some of the interesting teams will be that of Kenya Open Golf Limited chairman Peter Kanyago, Kingori Kariuki, Steve Waruhiu and senior pro John Njunge.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning, will be 8.30am with the afternoon drawn starting at 11.52am.

Away in Nakuru, this year’s Ladies Open which traditional winds the Kenya Ladies Golf Union calendar, starts at Njoro Country Club on Friday where to tee off the event will be Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who is also among the sponsors of the event and a supporter of both Njoro and Nakuru Golf Clubs.

The Friday event at Njoro will be a Stableford event of full handicaps.

Action will then shift to the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course where over 100 players are drawn for the morning Stableford event, which will be followed by the mixed foursomes in the afternoon.

The main event, an 18-hole medal which counts for the Golfer Of The Year, is set for Sunday morning where some of the country’s leading lady golfers will be battling it out for points and some interesting prize in the event sponsored by Nakuru’s Waterbuck Hotel.

Last year, Kitale Golf Club’s Naomi Wafula posted seven over par 80 gross to beat Royal Nairobi’s Serah Khanyereri, who is currently in school in the US.

Leading the home challenge this year will be Esther Karuga, who last weekend was in her best form, posting 41 points to claim the Crown Paints tournament.

Other local players who are likely to feature include Eleanor Wambui, who won the Silver division nett last year with a score of 74 nett, while in the Bronze division will be players like Lydia Mokaya, and Martha Munene among others.