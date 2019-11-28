Big field for Captain’s prize

By LARRY NGALA

The nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course is the perfect place to be this weekend as outgoing captain Michael Nene hosts his captain’s prize tournament which ideally winds up his term of office.

Coming just a week after the colourful Kiambu Medical Centre tournament last Friday, this weekend’s two day tournament which has attracted sponsors like East Africa Breweries, Safari Park Hotel, D.T.Dobie, Edge Energy Drink, Tropikal Brands, Gratom Babz Security, FOC and Royal Media, is expected to bring a field of 150 players.

Club captain Nene said though the event had attracted a big field, everything has been put in place to make sure that every golfer plays and finish his her round on time.

He said the course was currently in an excellent condition following the on-going rains.

“The course is in fantastic shape owing to the on-going rains, the fairways areCapta lush and the greens inviting but players watch out not to stray to the rough which may want to be holding to your ball," warned the captain.

He said besides the fabulous prizes which will be at stake for those who will be able to conquer the course, there will be all sorts of entertainment that will include music by the popular Press Men Band.

“I expect a large field but we will be managing it because we are putting strict marshalling which we have adopted lately because of the many big events we have been staging lately," added Nene.

The field drawn includes the usual “marauding eagles’’ namely Michael Karanga, Michael Ngene, Stephen Kiaro, John Ngure and the club’s leading lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru.

To challenge these leading players will be players like Michael Njoroge, who won the Kiambu Medical Centre event with an impressive score of 39 points, and others like James Kigathi, Ken Mwaura, Donald Kiboro Mwaura and Steve Rukwaro, who played well during last Friday’s Kiambu Medical Centre well sponsored by Dr. John Muiru.

The first round of the event is set for Friday with those drawn in the morning set for 7am followed by the afternoon draw at 11.45am.

Other Captains Prize events will take place at Royal and Sigona, while Railway will have the Lady Captain’s prize which follows last weekend’s men’s Captain’s prize.

Meanwhile at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, over 200 players are expected to converge at the par 71 course for the final leg of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Corporate golf series.

This event comes after the second leg held at Karen Country Club in September.

Besides Nyali and Coast based golfers, the event has as usual attracted a number of golfers from some of the Nairobi and upcountry clubs.

Those includes former Muthaiga Golf Club captain James Ondigo, out-going Auditor General Eddie Ouko, Machakos Golf Club’s Larry Wambua, while some of the local players drawn includes the single figure handicap golfers such as Philip Mbugua, Eric Nyongesa, William Kaguta, Joseph Oluoch and youngster Andrew Wahome. Going for the staff prize, will be Charles Odoo, Terry Odoo, and Fiona Mbandi among others.

Like in the other events held at Machakos and Karen Country Club, KPA will be using the event to networking and getting feedback from its large number of customers.