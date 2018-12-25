 Bjorn keeps promise with Ryder Cup tattoo - Daily Nation
Bjorn keeps promise with Ryder Cup tattoo

Tuesday December 25 2018

English golfer Paul Casey, Spanish golfer

English golfer Paul Casey, Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, Danish captain Thomas Bjorn and English golfer Ian Poulter celebrate after winning the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National Course at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, south-west of Paris, on September 30, 2018. PHOTO | FRANK FIFE | AFP

In Summary

  • Europe beat the United States in Paris in September in this year's Ryder Cup.
  • Bjorn retweeted a video showing him having a 17.5 to 10.5 scoreline and trophy tattoo.
  • "The worst decision I made all week."
By AFP
European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has kept his promise to have his team's winning score line tattooed on his backside.

The Dane said he would get the tattoo if Europe beat the United States in Paris in September, and on Monday retweeted a video showing him having a 17.5 to 10.5 scoreline and trophy tattoo.

"I told you I would do it," he posted on Twitter.

Bjorn had said he immediately regretted his pledge in the aftermath of the matchplay showdown at Le Golf National.

"Let me put it this way, it's going to go on a part that only (my girlfriend) Grace will see," he smiled at the post-Ryder Cup press conference.

"The worst decision I made all week."

