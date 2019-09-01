By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Handicap 13 Kepha Bosire overpowered a big field of 188 golfers to claim the 2019 Muthoni Muthiga Trophy at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Saturday.

Bosire, former Director of Corporate Communication at Kenya Commercial Bank whose handicap was later chopped to 12, did not, however, start the day well as he pushed his driver to the right side trees on the first hole.

He tried to hit a low cut but ended in the fairway bunker, eventually reaching the green on four.

He three putted, to scratch it with an awful nine.

This was followed by a bogey at the second, fourth, fifth and a double at the seventh and closed the first nine with a birdie at the ninth for 17 points. At the back nine, Bosire dropped shots at the 12th, 13th and 15th but parred the rest for an impressive 22 points, to beat men winner Eddy Mogoa, Chrispin Owuor and third placed man Peter Njuguna on countback.

“It has been a while since I won any event at Vet Lab, but thanks to the back nine which saw me emerge the winner,’’ said Bosire.

Advertisement ​

Nyahururu Chairman’s Prize

Claiming the ladies’ first prize in the tournament — organised in memory of the late Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman Muthoni Muthiga, and sponsored by her former employer East Africa Breweries and friends of Vet Lab — was Grace Waiganjo who also posted 39 points to win by two points from Nelius Kariuki. Pauline Kamuti was third on 36 points.

The guests were led by D. Onyonka from Limuru with a score of 37 points with Carol Kadikinyi on 30 the best lady guest. Peter Muiruri was the senior winner with 36 points and Mary Mugo the best senior lady on 32 points.

Leading the juniors was M.R. Oyugi on 37 points.

At Nyahururu Sports Club, Livingstone Cheboi Talel of Eldoret was in his best form during the weekend as he carded 11 over par 47 points playing off handicap 21, to win the Chairman’s Prize.

In the ladies’ category which attracted 89 players, Mary Muthoni of Ruiru Sports Club’s 35 points won the title by a point from Miriam Njeri.

At Kiambu Golf Club, Pius Mworia playing off handicap 16, carded an impressive 40 points (20 points in each nine), to win the Ketepa Tea golf tournament, beating a field of 100 players.

He won by one point from Lennox Mutua while Geoffrey Wambaa was third on 38. Lady captain Anne Ngumba posted 32 points to win by one from Hilda Muhia.

Leading the guests was Tabitha Kiragu on 37 points with John Ngure and Steve Rukwaro winning the nines with 21 and 19 points.

Summarised results:

At Thika: Green Life Golf Day: Overall winner: Eng. K. Chege 39 pts, Men Winner: M. Shiota 37, cb Dennis Gakuo 37, Lady winner: M. Mburu 33, 2nd M. Kimathi 32, Gross winner: D. Ndungu 30, Nines; B.M. Kimani 24, S. Ndungu 18. Guest winner: M. Mburu 35, Sponsor winner: M. Kirika 35 pts.