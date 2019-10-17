Centurion Royal host Sunset Golfing Society series

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

The century-old Royal Nairobi Golf Club course, which was the venue for the third leg of the Kenya Open Golf Limited organised Safari Tour this week, is where the action will be this weekend, with the 2019 edition of the Sunset Golfing Society golf series.

A large field of over 250 players including some of the local professionals, as well as guests of Sunset were drawn to battle it out on the long playing par 72 course. The event is sponsored by Simori Communications, Nuclear Power and Energy Agency, and Tysons Limited which has supported the Sunset Golfing series for a long time.

Said Sunset Golfing Society captain Sylvester Odhiambo: “Over the years Sunset, not only has encouraged and recruited new golfers, but has also supported a number of social activities such as education."

Among the pros who will teeing off in this weekend’s event which follows the Coast edition held at Nyali Golf and Country Club, are Erick Ooko who finished second in the Safari Tour event, beaten by Golf Park’s Tony Omuli in a play-off. Others are Jacob Okello, Mathew Omondi, Ken Bollo, Ken Abuto and Vet Lab’s Aly Orende. # Besides captain Odhiambo, other Sunset members going for the prizes set for them, will be Maurice Monni, who won the Safari Tour Pro-Am on Saturday, Ben Handa, Ceasar Handa, and Muthaiga’s James Ondigo.

Today, Royal will host the Great Rift Valley Golfing Society which has equally attracted a big field.

Meanwhile, Sikh Golfers upcountry will hosts a big charity event at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course tomorrow and Sunday.

Related Stories Omuli outlasts Ooko to win 3rd leg of Safari Tour

Advertisement