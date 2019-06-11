Coast champ bags Trans Nzoia title

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Two-time Coast Open champion Matthew Wahome fired an impressive 54-hole total of 219 gross to claim last weekend's Trans Nzoia Open golf title at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club.

This year's tournament was also part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series but attracted a small field of 45 players. Notable absentees were Simon Njogu, Samuel Njoroge, Mutahi Kibugu and Zubair Khan who were away in Burundi for the Africa Region Four Championship.

The off scratch Wahome of Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, started with a two over par 75 in the first round played in cold and rain condition.

“I had started well, playing one under in the first nine. I however made five bogeys, 10 pars and three birdies,’’ said Wahome.

It was his last two rounds of one under par 72 each which gave him a clear chance of winning his first Trans Nzoia Open.