County speaker wins Nation series in Eldoret

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly Speaker, Philemon Sabulei over the weekend beat a field of 120 golfers at the par 71 Eldoret Golf Club course to clinch the overall prize during the fourth leg of this year’s Nation Classic Golf series.

Playing off handicap 24, Sabulei whose four ball included Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany, produced an impressive score of 39 points despite the wet and very long playing and challenging course.

It was, however a slow start for Sabulei, a keen golfer who practises at least three times a week as he posted 16 points in the first nine where he made a number of double bogeys.

The back nine was, however an impressive one as he made a number of pars with a birdie at the 17th for a closing 23 points to win by two points from men winner Simon Chepkwony of Nandi Bears, who posted 37 points made up of 17 and 20 points.

“I am so glad that I was able emerge the overall winner in this event having started so badly. I must thank my team for encouraging me particularly at the back nine when they realised I was playing," said Sabulei.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Jackson Kiprono of Eldoret with a score of 36 points. Eldoret lady captain Jane Koech missed the overall title narrowly after scratching the 12th, though she is still managed to sign for a 38 points made up of 19 points in each nine.

Advertisement

“I am happy with my scores after picking up a point each in two of the first nine holes. I was able to make four pars and a birdie at the back nine," said Jane Koech, who finished two points better than Diana Chemweno.

Kakamega Golf Club’s Jack Songwa was the best guest with a score of 37 points and Yours Truly won the staff prize with 25 points, while handicap 15 Danny Chelogoi, a son of veteran golfer Andrew Chelogoi, claimed the junior title with a score of 33 points.

The nines went to Madja Lakhani and Paul Mwangi with 20 and 21 points respectively.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, club vice chairman Moses Tanui, who is also the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and recently appointed Kenya Golf Union (KGU) North Rift representative thanked the Nation Media Group for its continued support of the game in the country.