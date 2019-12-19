Curtain falls on Sunset Society series

By LARRY NGALA

The Sunset Golfing Society series grand finale is finally on this weekend at the Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu.

A field of 111 golfers are all set to tackle the par 70 course on Friday.

The field, besides Nyanza Golf Club members, include members of the Sunset Golfing Society that draws its members mostly from the Nyanza region.

Over the years, the society has been hosting its events in Nairobi and Mombasa with the final tournament taking place in Kisumu the weekend before Christmas.

This year, the Nairobi edition of the series at Royal Nairobi Golf Club and which attracted a huge entry of 250 players had to be cancelled due to the heavy rains which also caused the cancellation of events like the annual Uhuru Shield, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

Leading the Sunset members to Kisumu this weekend will be the society’s chairman Abel Munda, with some of the members drawn including past chairman Barth Ragalo, former Muthaiga captain James Ondigo, Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath and Kenya Air Force commander Major General Francis Ogolla of Muthaiga.

A big contingent of Royal members such as David Mogere, Ben Handa, Paul Ichangi, Victor Kidiwa and Maurice Njue will also be teeing off in Kisumu.

The local players includes Joseph Atito, Noah Winja, Raju Bhayani and Jiten Pabari.

Most of the Sunset members are drawn as early as 6am in order to attend the burial of the late Patrick Oduor Sewe in Rangala Village, Ugunja sub-county, Siaya.

The late Sewe, who was the father of Sunset Golfing Society captain Sylvester Odhiambo, passed on last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mulembe Golfing Society is also staging its grand finale at Kakamega Sports Club where 121 golfers including some of the Kenyan professional golfers were drawn.

This is the first time Mulembe Golfing Society is going home.

Last year the society held its grand finale at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course.

Like Sunset, Mulembe also held events in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Mulembe captain Fred Ikana said the society was planning more tournaments at various clubs in the country in 2020 and beyond.

“We had very successful events at Nyali and at the front course (Mombasa Golf Club), and it is our wish to spread these events next year at different clubs in the country," said Ikana.

Leading the Mulembe members to Kakamega, will be Kenya Open Golf Limited director and past chairman of Kenya Golf Union Francis Okwara.

Also in the starting list is Nyali’s Eric Nyongesa, who was instrumental in the success of the Mombasa events. With him be other Nyali players including vice captain Evans Manono, and club secretary Allan Mola.

Those travelling from Nairobi besides the Mulembe chairman Okwara, will be the captain Ikana from Limuru, Evans Vitisia of Muthaiga, Sammy Itemere of Royal, George Mbaye of Golf Park, and retired rugby star Humphrey Kayange among many others.

The pros, who are drawn to battle it out for a share of Sh100,000, are Boniface Simwa of Eldoret, Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi, Kopan Timbe and Royal Nairobi’s Dennis Saikwa.

According to immediate past captain of Kakamega Jack Songwa, who has been instrumental in putting together the event, the nine hole Kakamega course is in great condition and all set to host the event.

At Ruiru Sports Club, the Mug of Mugs that brings together those who won the various monthly mug events from January to date, will be battling it out this weekend.

The tournament has attracted a field of 200 all set to tackle the tough playing Ruiru course that has been playing long because of the rains.