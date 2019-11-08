By LARRY NGALA

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva on Friday completed a 54-hole total of eight under par 208, to claim the amateur title in the Pam Golding Safari Open at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and Spa.

Nduva, who led from day one, carded one under 71 in the closing round to win by shots from another Kenyan player Mike Kisia. Nduva, birdied the fifth, seventh and eighth after dropping shots at the second and fourth. He picked up one more birdie at the 14th which assured him of an under par finish.

Kisia bogeyed six holes having birdied the eighth, 10th, 12th, 13th and 15th for one over par 73 and a three rounds total of five over par 221.

Uganda’s Dennis Asaba posted three over par 75 in the final round for a total of seven over par 223 to finish third. The event attracted 28 amateurs with Kenya having been represented by Nduva, Kisia, Ebil Omollo, Robert Odero and Carl Wambasi Makokha.

This is Nduva’s second victory in Uganda, having claimed the amateur title during the Uganda Open also held at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa. Before travelling to Uganda, Nduva had clinched the Manchester Salver, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event at Eldoret Golf Club where he beat youngster Taimur Malik of Muthaiga by one shot.

Unlike in the Uganda Open, amateurs played only three rounds (54-holes) in the Pam Golding Safari Open which is also part of the Safari Tour series which has now four tournaments including the Kitante Open to be played in January 2020 at Uganda Golf Club course in Kampala.

