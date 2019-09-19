Nduva man to beat at Kabete Open

By LARRY NGALA

Fresh from his one shot victory in this year’s Uganda Open, the long-hitting Daniel Nduva from Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, is the man to beat this weekend as the country’s elite amateur golfers resume the hunt for points in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series with Kabete Open at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course.

During the Castle Lite Uganda Open at the five-star Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, Uganda, Nduva fired two under par total of 286 to lead a Kenyan 1-2-3 finish.

STRONG FIELD

The Great Rift Valley Resort’s Simon Njogu on 287 was second and finishing third on level par 288 was Kenya Railway’s Samuel Njoroge.

Both Njogu and Njoroge are in action at the 54-hole Kabete Open which also counts towards the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). The field also includes international junior Zubair Khan of Muthaiga, who finished 10th in Uganda, Thika’s Peter Rimui, who was placed 13th and Vet Lab’s Mike Kisia, who shot 303 to finish in 15th place.

Kisia, will lead the home attack with other Vet Lab players Ebill Omollo, Jack Mwangi, Isaac Makokha and youngster Leo Zurovac also eyeing the title.

Golf Park’s William Odera did not perform well in Uganda, and it will be interesting to see how he plays this weekend. In the absence of defending champion John Karichu, who is now a professional, Paul Muchangi and John Kariuki may want to return the trophy to Limuru though it will be a tough task particularly with Nduva, Njoroge and Njogu in their best form at the moment.

The opening round is set for 7.30am, to be followed by the second round in the afternoon, with the third and final round set for Sunday morning.

A brand new Isuzu D Max will be up for grabs at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course this weekend, courtesy of Isuzu East Africa.

The car, worth Sh6.4 million, will be a special prize for a Hole-In One at the par three-third hole during the Isuzu Golf day which is one of the Isuzu East Africa Golf series.