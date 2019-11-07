Birdie-hungry Daniel Nduva unstoppable in Safari Open

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Birdie-hungry Daniel Nduva rolled in a total of seven birdies for a brilliant five under par 67 to lead the amateur section of the Pam Golding Safari Open at the Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, Uganda.

The big hitting Nduva from Nyali Golf and Country Club here at home and the 2019 Uganda Open amateur champion, played a low four under par 32 at the front nine, then started the back nine with a bogey at the par four-411-yard-first hole.

He however picked up three successive birdies on the 12th, 13th, and 14th and even a bogey at the 15th was insignificant as he managed picked up pars in the remaining three holes for the day’s superb round, to lead with a total of seven under 137 par going into Friday’s final round.

He had started the event with a score of two under par 70, a round where he started it with a two club on the par four-first hole in addition to five birdies though he also made three bogeys.

Following Nduva in second place with two over par 146 was David Spencer of Palm Valley Golf and Country Club in Uganda who carded four over par 76 in the second round.

In third place was another Uganda's Godfrey Nsubuga from Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi who also posted 76 for three over par 147. Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mike Kisia was tying for fourth with Denis Asaba of Tooro Golf Club, Uganda on 148.

Advertisement

Four Kenyan amateur golfers travelled to Uganda for the tournament which attracted a total of 28 players mostly drawn from various clubs in Uganda.