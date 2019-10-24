Defending champion Njoroge man to beat

By LARRY NGALA

As usual, besides the country’s top amateurs, this year’s Kenya Amateur Golf Championship has also attracted players from Uganda and Tanzania.

Leading the Ugandans will be national team captain Joseph Chinywaai who is accompanied by Jakisa Emmanuel, Burhan Matovu and Moko Emmanuel.

From Tanzania will be that country’s leading amateur Victor Joseph along with Ally Isanzu and Godfrey Daniel. Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge, who is also the national team captain and tournament defending champion, will lead the local attack.

Currently playing off plus three handicap, the lowest in the country, Njoroge will be challenged by, among others, his colleague in the national team Simon Njogu and the country’s top two juniors, Mutahi Kibugu and Zubair Khan, both from Muthaiga, who were also in the national team in the just concluded All Africa Team Golf Championship in Mauritius.

There is also former national champion William Odera of Golf Park and another top junior, Taimur Malik from Muthaiga, who recently beat William Odera in sudden death to claim the Tea Fields Trophy in Kericho.

The winner of the championship will qualify to play in the 2020 Magical Kenya Open, a European Tour series tournament to be held at Karen Country Club from March 12 to 15.

