Indiza, Snow get Johnnie Walker goodies

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Kenya Breweries Limited, through whiskey brand, Johnnie Walker, on Friday at Muthaiga Golf Club presented professional golfer, Greg Snow, and Mumias-based long-hitter, Dismas Indiza with a Sh3.2 million cheque.

This was part of a sponsorship deal between Johnnie Walker and the two top golfers signed last year. The deal entailed the duo representing the Johnnie Walker range of brands at both the Safari Tour Golf Series and the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.

Both players were signed-up as Johnnie Walker golf brand ambassadors for Sh1 million each over the duration of a year, with Johnnie Walker further committed to awarding them performance-based cash prizes in the 2019-2020 Safari Tour Golf Series.

While making the announcement, the East African Breweries Limited Marketing and Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill, expressed his delight in working with the two golfers, describing them as a perfect fit for the brand.

“We are extremely delighted to be associated with both Greg Snow and Dismas Indiza.

“Their continued professionalism and excellence on the course speaks of their continued determination to be the best they can be; and this fits perfectly within our brand ethos and objectives,” said the EABL marketing director.

Advertisement

“Our association with the two golfers was as a result of their consistency and dedication to the sport; and, for us, it was a no-brainer that we wanted to support them as they prepare for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship through the Safari Tour Golf Series,” he added.

Snow and Indiza currently hold the top two positions in the 2019-2020 Safari Tour Golf Series ranking.