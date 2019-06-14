Indiza fires his way to Royal's Road to Karen crown

By LARRY NGALA

Long-hitting Dismas Indiza beat both John Wangai and Greg Snow by four shots, to claim the fourth leg of the KCB Road to Karen Masters pro golf series at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Friday.

The Mumias-based Indiza, who took the lead in day two, fired an impressive three under par 69 for a three rounds aggregate of two under par 214. He took home the first prize of Sh110,000 courtesy of Kenya Commercial Bank who decided to include the pros in this year’s series in order for them to prepare well for the Karen Masters.

It was not however a good start for Indiza as unlike during the second round where he started with a birdie, he dropped a shot in the first hole par four though he quickly cancelled that bogey with a birdie four at the par five-second and added one more at the fourth, to finish the first nine on level par.

Indiza then played a clean back nine which included birdies at the 10th and 14th for his three under par score. On the other hand, the PGK (Professional Golfers of Kenya) captain Wangai - who tied for second place on day two - recovered from a back-to-back bogeys from the first to second holes, and double at the third to birdie the fourth and seventh in addition to the back nine’s birdies on the 10th, 13th and 15th to level the course.

TIED FOR SECOND PLACE

This however left him in joint second on 218, with Muthaiga’s Greg Snow who double bogeyed the first and fifth holes though four birdies coming on the second, third, fourth and seventh and the back nine’s 10th, 13th and 15th saw him close the final round on two under par 70 to also wind up the week on 218.

Both Wangai and Snow took home Sh64,000.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Edwin Mudanyi dropped to fifth from third place after posting three over par 75 and a total of 211 while the Great Rift Valley Resort’s Justus Madoya shot one under par 71 to finish in fourth place.

It was not a good finish for round one leader Jeff Kubwa of Muthaiga whose second round 83 and 76 to finish, saw him tie in 14th place with home pros Ken Abuto, Dennis Saikwa and Windsor’s David Opati on 228.

Only 17 players out of the field of 31 pros made it to the money list in the Sh640,000 purse which was at stake this week. The top 25 players in Order of Merit from the four events the pros played, qualified for the Karen Masters from June 27 to 30 at Karen Country Club.

They will join the five exempted players namely Indiza, Rizwan Charania, Mohit Mediratta, Simon Ngige and Justus Madoya.

Meanwhile, a big field of 224 amateurs made up of Royal members and guests of KCB are all set for Saturday’s amateur event at Royal where the top six players including the guest and staff winner will earn a place in the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am.

The final leader board at Royal:

214 Dismas Indiza (Mumias) 72, 73, 69

218 Greg Snow (Muthaiga) 75, 73, 70

218 John Wangai (Sigona) 73, 73, 72

219 Justus Madoya (Great Rift) 75, 73, 71

221 Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab) 76, 70, 75

223 Njuguna Mbogo Ngugi (Nyali) 75, 75, 73