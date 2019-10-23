Embu golfers’ tree-planting mission date set

By LARRY NGALA

Embu County golfers based in Nairobi will this weekend travel to their home county on a tree-planting mission in support of the national government’s tree planting campaign.

One of the golfers, Fredrick Njeru Njagi, said 200 of the tree seedlings will be planted at the county headquarters on Saturday while others will be planted elsewhere, including at a private golf course project still under construction.

Njagi said since the beginning of this year, the Embu golfers have been playing at the Thika Greens Golf Resort every last Friday of the month for bonding and networking and it was during those Friday events when the idea of turning their focus to their home county was mooted.

“Our aim is to plant at least 10,000 trees in the next five raining seasons as we await for County Golf Course to start," said Njagi, a former chairman of Kiambu Golf Club, who said they had attracted a number of sponsors for their campaign.

The sponsors include Kenya Forest Services and Total Kenya.

The golfers will be led by their Patron Njeru Ndwiga who is also the Embu Senator.

PUBLIC GOLF COURSE

Njagi said the tree-planting event at the Embu County headquarters will be led by Governor Martin Wambora, County Secretary Jason Nyaga (himself a golfer) and a host of other county officials. “This exercise is also in support of the national government's vision to increase tree coverage of 10 percent by year 2022.

“At the same time, the golfers, along with the patron and our chairman Martin Njeru Nyaga, will hold further discussions with the county government on the development of a public golf course.

“These discussions are already at an advanced stage," added Njagi, who said from the county headquarters, the golfers will then proceed to the launch of a Golf Range at the privately owned golf course near Rwika along the Embu-Kiritiri Road.

Njagi said the mission of the Embu golfers is aimed at sensitizing the neighboring counties of Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Kitui to start playing the game.

ONLY ONE PRO GOLFER

“This will help tap young talented golfers who can be groomed early enough to start playing the sport of golf. So far Embu county has produced only one professional golfer, the late pro Peter Njiru, who was based at Kiambu Club,” said Njagi.

Machakos Golf Club is the only the only one in the whole of Eastern region formerly Eastern Province.

The closest golf course in the region besides Machakos, is Nanyuki and Nyeri, hence a golf course in Embu will be a big relief for residents of the region willing to start the game.

Meanwhile, at Eldoret Golf Club, Nathan Tororei posted three over par 20 points in the first nine and two over at the back nine where he finished with a birdie at the 18th for 21 points and a total of 41 to claim the overall prize in the Vivo Energy golf tournament.

He won by one point from Joseph Serena while finishing third on 39 points was Shanti Shah.

Hellen Yego was fourth on 38 and completing the main prize list was Kem Serena on 37 points for the fifth place. Hiron Ikhokoro won the staff prize with 33 points and claiming the nines were Irene Brooker on 20 and Virginia Mutei with 21 points. Anand Lakhani and Jane Koech won the longest drive contest.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Mwangi Wahome carded nett 69 to win the September Monthly Mug ahead of Willy Kagicha on 71 while J.P. Muraguri was third on 72 nett.