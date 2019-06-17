By LARRY NGALA

The Kambasome golf series convenor John Mutua Katuku, was in his best form during the weekend as he managed to produce an impressive score of 40 points to claim the overall title during the Kambasome Machakos edition at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap 12, Katuku, a former cabinet minister, started with a seven at the par five-first hole and dropped two more shots at the third hole, though 10 pars in all and a birdie at the 15th hole contributed to his great victory, the first one at Machakos Golf Club.

“The course was playing well and my swing was at its best, but I am glad that we agreed at the end to support the initiative of developing golf courses in Ukambani counties and a golf academy in Machakos. This made me more happy," said Katuku.

It was however, a close encounter with men winner Francis Njeru, playing off eight and, who made five birdies for the day, though a double bogey at the fourth and seven single bogeys denied him the overall title.

He won the men’s first prize by a narrow margin of one point from Ndumberi Golf Club captain Michael Karanga.

The handicap two Karanga dropped a shot at the third hole, but birdied the fifth and ninth, eagled the 10th and added two more birdies at the 12th and 16th, having dropped two shots at the 15th for 39 points, beating Machakos’s Jackson Nzioki on countback.

The handicap Nzioki birdied three holes, but dropped a number of shots along the way to settle for the third place.

Leading the sponsors was Charles Kimiti with 38 points, one point better than Jackson Maalu, while Wilfred Oroko was third with a score of 36 points, one better than fourth placed Larry Wambua on 35.

In the ladies section, Angela Nzioki posted 36 points to win ahead of Nancy Wairimu on 35. Susan Ndolo was third with 34 points and taking the junior title was Trevor Ngotho on 32 points.

At Njoro Country Club, home player Joseph Chege beat club-mate Charles Angwenyi 1-up to take the Ronald Marshall Cup. Chege made it to the final after beating Shirleen Nanji of Nakuru 2-1, while Angwenyi had beaten former champion Njuguna Njoka of Nakuru 3-2.

Nanji eventually finished third, while Njoka was placed fourth in the tournament, that attracted over 100 players from various clubs in the country.

In the stroke play event, David Mathai of Njoro took the gross title with a score of 80 gross, while the nett title also remained at Njoro with William Muthokia on nett 78.

In the Toby Gibson Trophy, the best day winner was Ketan Jerath on + 3, while Sarabjit Sagoo of Njoro was the best on day two with a -2 score.

However, Josiah Ruto is the one who took the Toby Gibson trophy with 0 score.

At Karen Country Club, Gilbert Maina fired nett 65 to win the A division title in the Liaison Group sponsored June Mug, where Peter Waweru was second on 70 nett.

The nines went to Chris Pasha and Mike Kingori 34 nett. Gakuo Macharia won the gross on 78 gross, while In B division, Ken Ombati carded nett 67 to win ahead of Githinji Mureithi on 71 with James Maina and Ian Wamiri winning the nines on 35.5 and 32.5 nett.

The C division title went to Jonathan Njine on 37 points, beating Nelson Ndegwa on countback and Alvin Mageto and Patrick Healu won the nines with 18 and 19 points.

Stanley Karanja was the best guest on 35 points, while Ndungu Gathinji claimed the seniors 36 points.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Liaison Group managing director Tom Mulwa said the event had given Liaison Group an excellent platform to interact with Karen members and other golfers, but also its customers. The winner Gilbert Maina thanked Liaison for supporting the game of golf in the country.

“ I have not won for a while and I am most delighted winning this event and I thank Liaison for its continued support," said Maina.

The company had sponsored a club-nite during the week won by Grace Gichuki on 39 after a three way countback with J.S. Bamrah and Gilber Maina.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Ruiru; Windhoek International Pairs Qualifier; 1.Peter Mwaura /Samson Mwongela (21, 25) 46 pts 2.Andrew Maleche / Ian Irungu (23,22) 45, 3.F Wahome / Ben Munene (26,19) 45, 4.Frank Munyuah /Zak Muigai (20,24) 44, 5.Walsh Irungu / W Cook hcp 21 (23,21) 44, Best effort Betty Mutua / Eunice Kilonzo (13,12) 25 pts.

At Kiambu; April Monthly Mug; A Division- Evans Ngene 73 nett, B- Division Njogu Njoroge 78 nett, C- Douglas Mwaura 77 nett. Lady Winner Charity Njoroge 76 nett, Guest Winner Joshua Njenga 78 nett; Nine winners Geoffrey Waburi 35.5 cb Francis Ndegwa and Ken Mwaura, Solomon Mugwe 36.5 nett.

At Limuru; CIO Golf Day; Overall winner Ken Njoroge 37 points, Men winner- John Kariuki 37, George Nganda 36, Lady winner- Rose Gitau 33, Anne Wanjama 26, Guest- Joseph Ikanyi 38, W. Mastament 37 points.