Gakiria wins Fashion on the Road Cultural tourney

Handicap 11 golfer Sam Gakiria was in his best form during the weekend’s Fashion on The Road Cultural Golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course as he carded an impressive score of 40 points to emerge overall winner.

Gakiria made three birdies all of them at the back nine, to beat men winner Mwai Mbuthia by three points while David Geita on 36 took the third prize after beating Kamau Thugge on countback. The ladies first prize went to Kezie Kihara on 32, two better than Joyce Kimotho and Rosemary Mkok.

Jacob Njeru and Kaburu Mwirichia won the nines on 20 and 21 points and Cecilia Macharia was the best junior on 34 points.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Sarah Hoare carded 33 points, to claim the overall title during the low-scoring Lady Captain’s Prize golf tournament.

She won by one point from Silver division winner Mumbi Ngengi who carded 32 points, beating Florence Maina and Njeri Kariuki on countback. The Bronze winner was Agnes Muchemi on 33 followed in second place by Felistus Njoroge with 31 points.

In the men’s category, Abner Onsomu on 37 beat Joshua Ichangi to take the first prize while Gerald Kamau was third on 35 following a countback with Sunil Parmar.

Golf Park’s Naomi Wakesho was the best lady guest with 33, one better than Mary Muthoni. Collins Nzioka was the men guest winner on 34 points, beating Watson Burugu by two points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Nyali; November Mug and December Ladies Medal sponsored by Johnnie Walker; Winner- A division- Liban Roba 69 nett, 2nd Pyara Singh 70, 3rd Martin Wahome 71nett. B division- Rohit Devani 67 nett, Fahmy Hamid 68, 3rd Qamar Naqvi 72. C Division- Rajesh Kunverji 70, J.C. Patel 72, Ushwin Khanna 73. Best Gross- Liban Roba 76. Ladies Medal Silver- Alyssa Jamal 73 nett, teresia Odoo 74, Bronze- Perviz Barnsley 72, Suhas Gudka 74 nett.