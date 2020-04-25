Gentleman’s game: Golf club members aid struggling caddies

By LARRY NGALA

Some 125 Kiambu Golf Club members have over the past one week contributed money and food items for their 100 club caddies to cushion them against them against the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Club captain Geoffrey Waburi said on Friday that caddies were part of the Kiambu Golf Club community and that they had been adversely affected by social restriction imposed by the government to fight the spread of the virus leading to them losing their jobs.

He observed the caddies were not able to earn anything from golf because of the closure of the club.

“We have all realised the critical role played by the caddies in the development of this great game of golf. Our target is to raise cash donations of at least. Sh500,000, to assist our caddies now that they are jobless," said Waburi.

He thanked all the members who have so far made donations towards the Caddies fund.

“I personally want to appreciate all the 125 club members who have contributed generously towards this worthy cause at a very short notice. The board of Kiambu Club is greatly humbled and honoured by this support of over Sh400,000 so far raised despite the Covid-19 pandemic. May God bless you all and extend your boundaries," added Waburi.

He paid special tribute to some of the members like B.S. Shah, Mary Mungai, Don Mwaura, and Njoroge wa Majani who besides cash, also donated food items.

Shah donated 105 bags of assorted food staffs, while Mungai donated 142 bales of Unga of which each caddie and all the club staff members received 12 packages of two kilos per caddie and each staff.

Don Mwaura, a former club chairman donated 100 packages of six kilos of rice and litres of cooking oil to all the caddies while Njoroge wa Majani gave vegetable oil.

“I am hoping by this weekend, we will be able to reach our target of Sh0.5 million which I believe will be of big support to the caddies.

I request all those who have not contributed to do so and those who would like to enhance their contributions are most welcome," added the club captain.

Muthaiga Golf Club, the home of golf in Kenya early this week saw its 224 club members raise over Sh1.3 million for their 210 caddies.

Club captain Sneha Patel said it was not enough to sustain the caddies and asked members to continue contributing to the caddies’ welfare.

They have continued to donate food items that will be distributed to the caddies.

Two weeks ago former Gatanga Member of Parliament donated food items worth Sh965,400 to caddies of Vet Lab Sports Club, while at Royal Nairobi Golf Club members contributed Sh740,000 which was distributed to the caddies.

At the Coast, Nyali Golf and Country Club management has been donating food through the Caddy Donation Kitty where all members chip in, while each member, who plays on the course, pays half caddie fee that goes to the kitty.