Gichomo wins Soldiers Day tourney

Handicap 15 Kiambu golfer Francis Gichomo over the weekend, was in his best form as he beat a field of 110 players on the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course, to claim the overall prize during the Soldiers Golf Day event.

Gichomo only needed nine pars in the round where he also made a double bogey at the par four-seventh and eight other single bogeys for his impressive 41 points made up of 21 points in the first nine and 20 at the back nine.

Taking the men’s top prize with a score of 38 points made up of 19 points in each nine, was Ken Mwaura who beat Rukenya Gichuki and third-placed Michael Ngene by one point. Finishing in fourth place was James Maina with a score of 35 points. Meanwhile, Ndumberi Golf Club captain Michael Karanga fired four over par 76 gross in a round where he made 14 pars, to claim the gross title.

It was also an excellent day for Anne Ngumba who carded 40 points to emerge the lady winner, beating the national ladies team player Joyce Wanjiru by one point. Wanjiru who had bogeyed the fifth and ninth holes, was heading for the overall title until she scratched the 15th hole, having made three straight birdies from the 11th to 13th, in addition to 12 pars.

In third place in the ladies section was Hilda Muhia on 37 points with former Machakos Golf Club chairman Collins Kaloki taking the guest prize with 30 points, beating lady golfer Esther Mugure on countback. Jit Tenang was the leading sponsor with 39 points, followed in second place by Che Jone on 36.

In third place in the sponsors category was FA Makaza on 34 points, ahead of fourth-placed George Kamau on 31 points. Former Kiambu club chairman Fredrick Njagi won the first nine 22 points, as Timothy Kihara and Jane Kanyi won the longest drive contest with James Tamang and Esther Mugure winning the nearest to pin prizes.

At Eldoret Golf Club, Nathan Tororei posted three over par 20 points in the first nine and two over at the back nine where he finished with a birdie at the 18th for 21 points and a total of 41 to claim the overall prize in the Vivo Energy golf tournament. He won by one point from Joseph Serena while finishing third on 39 points was Shanti Shah.

Hellen Yego was fourth on 38 and completing the main prize list was Kem Serena on 37 points for fifth place. Hiron Ikhokoro won the staff prize with 33 points and claiming the nines were Irene Brooker on 20 and Virginia Mutei with 21 points. Anand Lakhani and Jane Koech won the longest drive contest.